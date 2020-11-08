1/1
Mary Joan Craig
1931 - 2020
Mary Joan Craig

October 25, 1931 - October 31, 2020

Joan Craig, 89, of Grand Junction, Colorado, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, surrounded by her daughters.

Born Mary Joan Masters on October 25, 1931, to Claude and Bessie Masters in Kansas, she was the youngest of five children. Her siblings were Keith Masters (deceased), Maxine Harold, Lita Worrell (deceased) and Bonnie Gibson (deceased).

She eloped with James D. "Shorty" Craig on December 30, 1949. George "Snap" and Lola Petranovich were witnesses. Following the ceremony Snap bought hamburgers and milkshakes to celebrate. Shorty and Joan were a successful business owner/operators of Johnnies in Fruita, the Colorado Bar in Idaho Springs, and a small trucking company in Wheatridge. Joan retired from Wells Fargo Bank as a clerk in the trust vault. Following her retirement, Shorty and Joan became full-time RVers. They spent many summers at Arrowhead with their kids and grandkids. There were lots of long 4-wheeler rides and elk runs.

She is preceded in death by husband, James D. Craig; brother, Keith Masters, and sisters, Lita Worrell, and Bonnie Gibson. She is survived by sister, Maxine Harold; daughters and sons-in-law, Debra (Jeff) Parkes, and Mary (Steve) Thomas; grandchildren, Andy (Heather) Kelly, Kurtis (Erica) Thomas, Sara (Zac) Cram, and Meghann Parkes; great-grandchildren, Tyson Thomas, Carlee Thomas, Easton Kelly, LeAnna Kelly, and Charly Cram.

Her wishes were to be buried at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with husband, James Craig.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2020.
