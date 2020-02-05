Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Joyce Payne. View Sign Service Information Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service Inc 904 N 7Th St Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-255-8888 Memorial service 3:00 PM Brown's Funeral Home Chapel Celebration of Life Bookcliff Country Club Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Joyce Payne



August 15, 1929 - January 28, 2020



Mary Joyce Payne passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at Larchwood Inns.



Joyce was born to Owen and Julia Phillips on August 15, 1929, at St Mary's in Grand Junction. She attended Lincoln Park Elementary, St Joseph's, and Grand Junction High School. She loved working on the GJHS 1947 class reunions. Joyce worked as the credit manager for Montgomery Wards for nine years. There, she met the love of her life, Earl Payne, and they married August 7, 1955. She worked at Home Loan Investment from 1962-1972. Joyce and Lee Sparn formed the first Cerebral Palsy Drive in Grand Junction earning more money than the state of Colorado. She served several years as the Grand Junction City Association President.



She finally found her calling as secretary at Bookcliff Middle School. She was amazing with the students and made some long-lasting friends with the "Bookcliff Bunch." After 23 years, she retired in 1995.



Upon retirement, she loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She loved running her restaurant, Marv's Stop N' Eat, trips to Blackhawk, and bowling. At one time she was known as, "The best left-handed bowler in Grand Junction." She enjoyed working in her rose garden, classic movies, and was an avid reader.



Joyce is survived by daughters, Sharon (Lee) Baxter, Julie (Jerry) Pitzer, and Donna (Dahl) Aubert, and son, Steven Payne, all of Grand Junction, CO; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, and sister, Barbara Clauson.



Memorial service 3:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Brown's Funeral Home Chapel. Celebration of life after the service at Bookcliff Country Club.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice.



The family would like to thank the staff at Larchwood Inns and Dr. Amy Mohler for the care, love, and dignity they showed her.



Mary Joyce PayneAugust 15, 1929 - January 28, 2020Mary Joyce Payne passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at Larchwood Inns.Joyce was born to Owen and Julia Phillips on August 15, 1929, at St Mary's in Grand Junction. She attended Lincoln Park Elementary, St Joseph's, and Grand Junction High School. She loved working on the GJHS 1947 class reunions. Joyce worked as the credit manager for Montgomery Wards for nine years. There, she met the love of her life, Earl Payne, and they married August 7, 1955. She worked at Home Loan Investment from 1962-1972. Joyce and Lee Sparn formed the first Cerebral Palsy Drive in Grand Junction earning more money than the state of Colorado. She served several years as the Grand Junction City Association President.She finally found her calling as secretary at Bookcliff Middle School. She was amazing with the students and made some long-lasting friends with the "Bookcliff Bunch." After 23 years, she retired in 1995.Upon retirement, she loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She loved running her restaurant, Marv's Stop N' Eat, trips to Blackhawk, and bowling. At one time she was known as, "The best left-handed bowler in Grand Junction." She enjoyed working in her rose garden, classic movies, and was an avid reader.Joyce is survived by daughters, Sharon (Lee) Baxter, Julie (Jerry) Pitzer, and Donna (Dahl) Aubert, and son, Steven Payne, all of Grand Junction, CO; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, and sister, Barbara Clauson.Memorial service 3:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Brown's Funeral Home Chapel. Celebration of life after the service at Bookcliff Country Club.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice.The family would like to thank the staff at Larchwood Inns and Dr. Amy Mohler for the care, love, and dignity they showed her. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close