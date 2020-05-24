Mary Kate Schafer
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Kate Schafer

February 10, 1936 - May 21, 2020

Longtime resident of the valley, Mary Kate Schafer, passed away on May 21, 2020, of natural causes. She was 84 years old.

Mary Kate was born in Missouri and moved to Fruita at a young age. She attended school in Loma and Fruita, and graduated from Fruita Union High School in 1954.

She married her high school sweetheart in 1954, Richard L. Schafer. They were married for 65 years before Richard's death in January, 2020.

Mary Kate was an L.P.N., rancher, truck driver, and foremost, mother and wife. They retired back in the Grand Valley where she was at home.

She is survived by children, Carol (Michael) Kulp, and John (Retha) Schafer; seven grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; sons, Rick and Michael, and five brothers and sisters.

Viewing will be at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 9 - 10:00 a.m. Service will be at 11:00 a.m. for family. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family would like donations to be sent to HopeWest Hospice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
Send Flowers
MAY
28
Interment
01:00 PM
Veteran's Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved