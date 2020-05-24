Mary Kate SchaferFebruary 10, 1936 - May 21, 2020Longtime resident of the valley, Mary Kate Schafer, passed away on May 21, 2020, of natural causes. She was 84 years old.Mary Kate was born in Missouri and moved to Fruita at a young age. She attended school in Loma and Fruita, and graduated from Fruita Union High School in 1954.She married her high school sweetheart in 1954, Richard L. Schafer. They were married for 65 years before Richard's death in January, 2020.Mary Kate was an L.P.N., rancher, truck driver, and foremost, mother and wife. They retired back in the Grand Valley where she was at home.She is survived by children, Carol (Michael) Kulp, and John (Retha) Schafer; seven grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; sons, Rick and Michael, and five brothers and sisters.Viewing will be at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 9 - 10:00 a.m. Service will be at 11:00 a.m. for family. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family would like donations to be sent to HopeWest Hospice.