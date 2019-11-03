Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Marie" Keenan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary "Marie" Keenan



February 23, 1927 - October 30, 2019



Longtime Delta resident Marie Keenan passed away on October 30, 2019 at the Willow Tree Care Center in Delta. She was 92.



A vigil service will take place on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Delta. A funeral Mass will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Church on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at the Delta City Cemetery.



Mary "Marie" Keenan was born on February 23, 1927 in Elbert, CO, to John and Ollie (Silver) Schauer. Marie spent her early childhood in Montrose, moved by Model T to North Carolina and graduated high school in Monticello, IN.



On September 17, 1949, she wed Thomas F. Keenan in Moab, Utah. She and Tom resided in Delta since 1950, with Tom passing away on January 19, 2007.



During her working years Marie was Assistant Cashier for Colorado Bank and Trust and medical records supervisor for DCMH.



In addition to being a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, Marie loved to play bridge, collect arrowheads, fish, and drink martinis with her good friend, Leora.



Her survivors include sons, Michael Keenan of Palisade; Tom (Terry) Keenan of Fruita, and Don (Jeanie) Grooms of Fruita; brother, Robert (Tywllah) Schauer of Bull Shoals, AR, as well as four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.



Marie's husband, Tom; daughter, Susan; grandson, Justin; sisters, Bonnie, Ethel, Thelma, and Pauline; brothers, Frank, John, and Wayne, and her parents preceded her in death.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at



