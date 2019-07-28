Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Louise Baleme White. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise Baleme White



May 3, 1940 - July 25, 2019



Mary Louise Baleme White was born May 3, 1940, in Merced, California to Fred Modesto Baleme and Beulah Blanche Stanley. After her mother passed, her father remarried a kind woman, Elfrieda Ellefsen. They combined families and Mary was number ten out of 11 siblings. Mary passed away July 25, 2019, after a valiant fight with cancer.



She married the love of her life, Floyd Dean White, in 1960 in the Los Angeles LDS temple for time and eternity and moved to Grand Junction in 1970.



She has traveled the world including visiting her sons in Chile, Japan, England, France, Australia, and Africa. She has had family reunions held in Egypt, Italy, Alaska, and Peru, where she spent her 50th anniversary hiking to Machu Pichu. She also traveled to many locations with beloved friends, and spent many weekends 4-wheeling with others. She and Dean served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Canary Islands. She spent many hours serving teenagers and had many extra children in her home throughout the years.



She was a woman of many talents. She was an avid quilter and seamstress, and enjoyed knitting, and crocheting, gardening, piano, and canning. She had lightening fast fingers typing and on the ten-key. She was a rare talent who learned short-hand as well. Other hobbies included Words With Friends, crosswords, and progressive rummy. She was known to make up fun games at parties. She was a life-long lover of tennis, often waking up in the middle of the night to watch the Australian Open. After her cancer diagnosis, she was proud that she beat her 22 year old granddaughter in an exciting match.



She leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Dean; children, Dina (Gary) Stoker, Brad (Heike) White, Peggy (Barry) Oliver, Carla (John) Kohls, Kelly (Shawn) Miller, and Joe (Mita) White; 20 grandkids, and seven great-grandkids. She also leaves behind many other great friends and family as well as a lifetime of fabulous memories.



Services will be held Monday, July 29, 11:00 a.m. at the Redlands Kingston LDS Chapel. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., graveside services Elmwood Cemetery 12:30.



