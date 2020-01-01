Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Luella Callahan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Luella Callahan



May 9, 1945 - December 26, 2019



Mary L. Callahan went home to her Heavenly Father December 26, 2019, at HopeWest Hospice.



She attended Grand Junction and Fruita High School, graduating in 1963, and then went to Central Business College in Denver. She worked at St. Mary's Hospital as a ward clerk as well as Porter Adventist and National Jewish Hospitals in Denver.



Mary was loved by all who knew her; she had an amazing personality and was always willing to help others. She was a loyal member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.



Mary loved to read. She loved to cook, often taking meals to friends and neighbors. Her constant companion was her dog, Sara.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and aunts. She is survived by her step-mother, Betty, of Loveland, CO, and half brother, Donny, of Grand Junction.



A thank you to the doctors and staff on the ninth floor of St. Mary's, and the staff at HopeWest for their wonderful care and support.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, January 12 at 2:00 p.m. at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 550 25 1/2 Road.

