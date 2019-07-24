Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary N. O'Connor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary N. O'Connor



January 4, 1923 - July 21, 2019



Mary Nora (Herold) O'Connor was born on January 4, 1923, at home on the family farm of parents, Carl A. and Margaret L. (Killoy) Herold, near Richland Center, Wisconsin. Mary passed away peacefully at age 96, of natural causes, early Sunday morning, July 21, 2019, in Fruita, Colorado.



Mary attended St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated from Richland Center High School in 1940. She worked on the family farm during WWII and later at the Richland Center Savings and Loan Association.



Mary married Leo O'Connor on February 4, 1948, in Richland Center, Wisconsin and together they farmed in the Excelsior, Wisconsin area. Five children were born to this union, Denis, Michael, Rita, Kathy, and Rose. In 1962, they left the farm and moved to Greeley, Colorado because of Leo's health.



While in Greeley, Mary worked as a bookkeeper, a salesperson at McDonald's Fashions and Hickory Farms, and provided day care for many children in their home. Leo died in Greeley on February 15, 1989.



She moved to Fruita, Colorado in 2010, to be near family.



Mary belonged to the Altar and Rosary at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Greeley where she was a member for 48 years. She belonged to National Catholic Society of Foresters, and to NCCW while attending Sacred Heart parish in Fruita.



She enjoyed gardening, nature, baking, embroidery, acrylic painting and quilting. She hand quilted a quilt for each of her grandchildren. She especially enjoyed the many visits from grandchildren, great-grandchildren, old friends, neighbors, nieces and nephews, and her church family.



Mary was patriotic, always flying the flag and she rarely missed a parade. She donated blood regularly for over 50 years. Mary was very proud of her German and Irish heritage.



She is preceded in death by husband, Leo; parents, Carl and Margaret Herold; brother, Emmett Herold; son, Michael O'Connor, and grandson, Gary Abbott.



Mary is survived by son, Denis O'Connor of Ouray, CO; daughters, Rita (Jerry) Watson of Fruita, CO; Kathy O'Connor of Fruita, CO, and Rose (Steve) Cochran of Meeker, CO; grandchildren, Randy Abbott of Grand Junction, CO; Sean (Shanon) O'Connor of Commerce City, CO; Daniel O'Connor of Greeley, CO; Eric O'Connor of Westminster, CO; Stacy Cochran of Edwards, CO, and Tyler Cochran of Indianapolis, IN; step-grandchildren, Denise Lopez of AZ and Jeff Watson of ID. Also surviving are ten great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Kathryn Herold of Richland Center, WI; brother-in-law, Edward O'Connor of Blue River, WI; numerous nieces and nephews of WI, and special godson, Father Tom Kelley of Cross Plains, WI.



Rosary will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1210 17 1/2 Road, Fruita, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 10:00, followed by Mass of the Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Her final resting place will be burial at Linn Grove Cemetery in Greeley, CO, on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.



The family would like to thank the kind and caring staff at the Oaks, and the compassionate, loving care Mary received through HopeWest Hospice.



Flowers may be sent to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fruita. Donations may be made to Sacred Heart Youth Group or Holy Family School in Grand Junction.



