1/1
Mary "Marie" Rubalcaba
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Marie" Rubalcaba

July 19, 1931 - September 9, 2020

Marie Rubalcaba, of Grand Junction, passed away on September 9, 2020, at HopeWest Hospice Care Center. She was 89.

Marie was born on July 19, 1931, in Delta, Colorado, to Eutemio and Fabia Chavez. She spent her childhood in Delta, and attended school there until the eighth grade. On December 26, 1949, she married Ralph Rubalcaba. Sadly, Ralph passed away on September 17, 2000.

Marie was a member of the CrossPoint Assembly of God Church in Grand Junction, and previously attended the Olathe Assembly of God Church. Some of her many joys included gardening and spending time with her family.

Marie is survived by her sons, Raymond (Olivia) Rubalcaba of Tulare, California, and Daniel (Cordalee) Rubalcaba of Olathe; daughters, Angie Rubalcaba, and Julie (Richard) Martinez, both of Grand Junction; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, and sisters.

A celebration of new life will be held September 15, at 10:00 a.m. at Martin Mortuary. Committal will follow at Olathe Cemetery in Olathe.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to HopeWest Hospice 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or www.hopewestco.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved