Mary "Marie" Rubalcaba
July 19, 1931 - September 9, 2020
Marie Rubalcaba, of Grand Junction, passed away on September 9, 2020, at HopeWest Hospice Care Center. She was 89.
Marie was born on July 19, 1931, in Delta, Colorado, to Eutemio and Fabia Chavez. She spent her childhood in Delta, and attended school there until the eighth grade. On December 26, 1949, she married Ralph Rubalcaba. Sadly, Ralph passed away on September 17, 2000.
Marie was a member of the CrossPoint Assembly of God Church in Grand Junction, and previously attended the Olathe Assembly of God Church. Some of her many joys included gardening and spending time with her family.
Marie is survived by her sons, Raymond (Olivia) Rubalcaba of Tulare, California, and Daniel (Cordalee) Rubalcaba of Olathe; daughters, Angie Rubalcaba, and Julie (Richard) Martinez, both of Grand Junction; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, and sisters.
A celebration of new life will be held September 15, at 10:00 a.m. at Martin Mortuary. Committal will follow at Olathe Cemetery in Olathe.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marie's name to HopeWest Hospice 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or www.hopewestco.org
.