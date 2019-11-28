Guest Book View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Monument Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

MaryJane Hall Hutto



March 13, 1931 - November 13, 2019



On November 13, MaryJane Hall Hutto, age 88, of Grand Junction, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, after suffering a stroke a few days earlier. A service and celebration of life was held at Monument Presbyterian Church on November 20.



MaryJane was born in Inlet, NY, to Harry and Madeline Hall. She received a Bachelor's degree from Cornell University, where she met Francis B. Hutto, Jr. They married in 1952 and started a family in New Jersey, before moving to Colorado in 1972.



MaryJane received a master's degree in early childhood education. She was instrumental in founding several preschools in the Grand Valley and was a strong advocate for at risk children and families. She was also very active with First Presbyterian and Monument Presbyterian Churches, and has played a strong leadership role in establishing local Stephens Ministries, a Christian organization offering support to those who are facing crisis in life. She enjoyed music, being outdoors in all seasons, feeding people and spending time with family.



She is survived by her brother, John P. Hall; husband, Francis B. Hutto Jr.; children, Frank (Holly), Haider (Izumi), Madeline (Henry), Roger (Patty), Nancy, Ellen, and Amy; grandchildren, Boone (Nikki), Emily, Franklin (Rachel), Tanner (Maggie), Luke, and Andy (Charissa); great-grandchildren, Bryce, Hunter, Aspen, MaryJane, Aizlynn, Harmon, Don-Roger, Quinn, and Riot.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in MaryJane's name to Joyful Journey Preschool, 2020 1/2 South Broadway, GJ 81507.



To those who knew MaryJane, she personified unconditional love and patience through her deep Christian faith. She was a wonderful listener and offered kind words and encouragement to everyone she encountered. With her warm smile and easy laughter she brightened the world around her. She has left a void in our hearts.

