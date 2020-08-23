1/1
MaryLeah Chavies
1928 - 2020
MaryLeah Chavies

August 10, 1928 - August 14, 2020

MaryLeah, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, left the world to be with the Lord to play piano music in heaven.

MaryLeah was born August 10, 1928, to Cora Blanch (McClure) Gilbert and Millard William Hiram Gilbert in Grand Junction, CO. She was a "cradle roll" member of the First United Methodist Church in Grand Junction and continued in good standing as an active parishioner. She graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1946, and attended one year at Mesa College. She met and married Charles Timothy Chavies, remained in the Grand Junction area and raised three children.

MaryLeah was active in the Grand Junction High School band and orchestra, the Mesa College Orchestra, and the Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra. She loved performing and played bass fiddle for 46 years as well as piano for her lifetime. She was a talented piano player and teacher. She taught numeruos piano students lessons at her home for 78 years. She shared her love of the performing arts with as many as she could. She will be remembered for her love of family, her dedication to playing piano and by all her former piano students.

She is survived by son, Bernie (Marsha) Chavies; daughter, Charleah (Roy) Firestone; grandsons, Michael (Jennifer), Chad (Theresa), Kellan and Seth Chavies, and Joshua Firestone; granddaughter, Holly (Eric) Fredrickson; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Anthony Chavies, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles T. Chavies; son, Charles Timothy Chavies Jr. (Miriam), and brothers, Arthur and Reed Gilbert.

A lifetime resident of Grand Junction, which she was immensely proud of, she passed away at Larchwood Inns skilled nursing facility on August 14, 2020. The family would like to thank the staff at the Fountains, Larchwood Inns and HopeWest Hospice Care for the love and care that they gave to MaryLeah.

Viewing at Martin Mortuary August 26 and 27 from 4 - 8:00 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions apply.

*Note: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited number of people, mostly family, will be allowed inside for the church service by INVITATION ONLY. Church services can be viewed online with a live stream at fumcgj.org/worship on August 28, at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will be held at Grand Junction Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church or HopeWest.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
