Matthew Edmund Ozga



May 1, 1961 - January 13, 2020



Matthew Edmund Ozga, a dedicated family man, passed away on January 13, 2020, at the age of 58, while at his home in Grand Junction, CO.



Matthew is survived by his wife of 26 years, Cynthia Ozga (Marshall); daughters, Nicole Velarde (Joseph Velarde) and Katie Ozga; grandsons, Nicolas and Thomas Velarde; granddaughter, Bexlee Nickell; brothers, John and Philip Ozga, and nephews, nieces, in-laws, and friends who were like family.



Matthew was born on May 1, 1961 to Edmund Ozga and Myrtle Lydioff in Palo Alto, CA. He lived the majority of his life in California, where he met his wife and started a family.



Although Matthew passed away at the young age of 58, he lived a full life that was rich with experience. Matthew loved spending time in the outdoors, gold mining, spending time with his dogs, fishing, and rocking out with his grandchildren. He enjoyed every minute of his life. He also loved to passionately root for his favorite sports teams; the San Francisco 49ers, the San Jose Sharks, the Golden State Warriors, and the San Francisco Giants. Matthew was an avid Rock N Roll enthusiast and witty storyteller with a huge sense of humor; he will be remembered every time anyone who knew him hears an AC/DC classic.



Matthew was a caring man who believed everyone around him deserved respect and friendship, and he spent a lot of his time supporting those battling addiction. Fellowship was a huge part of his life and he would drop everything to lend a helping hand whenever and wherever he was needed. Matthew also held strong religious beliefs and completely trusted in the Lord. While he will be missed terribly, Matthew's family celebrates his life and remembers him as one of their most cherished blessings.



Celebration of Life will be at New Life Church, Saturday, February 1, from 2:30 - 5:30.



