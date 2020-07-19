Max Allen Krey
January 15, 1922 - July 3, 2020
Max was born on the family farm north of the small town of Zenith, Kansas, to Cephas Marion and Carrie Mary Krey in 1922. His older sister, June L. (David Hancock), and older brother, Fred Junior (Maxine Lavielle), taught him about farm life and tried to keep him out of trouble.
A 1940 graduate of Sylvia High School, he enjoyed playing football, roller skating, and other outdoor sports. He attended Kansas State University in 1940 to study civil engineering. Max was inducted into the Army in 1942, and served the 655th Engineer Topographical Battalion, doing aerial photography until discharged in 1946. He then re-enlisted in the Air Force Reserve as a First Lieutenant until discharged in 1956. It was during this time that he returned to Kansas State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology in 1949.
He married Marie Helen Mothes on June 23, 1951, in Hutchinson, Kansas and the couple moved to Denver where he was employed by Sinclair Oil and Gas Company as an Exploration Geologist from 1949 to 1954. They moved to Grand Junction in 1954 and along with his friends and partners, Ed Schuh, and later with Walter Fees Jr., he began consulting privately as a geologist.
Helen passed away on March 5, 2020. Max Krey passed away at HopeWest Care Center on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was 98 years old.
Max worked within many civic organizations during his life. He enjoyed getting to know people and working together to make our community better. He served on the Board of Directors of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce and as President in 1968, served on the Colorado Petroleum Council in 1969, was appointed by Governor John Love to the Colorado Land Use Commission in 1970-1979, and served on the Multiple Use Advisory Board for the BLM from 1975-85. Max joined the Grand Junction Rotary Club in 1970 and served as President in 1985. He was one of the developers of the Redlands Village Subdivision. He was active in Club 20, Petroleum and Mining Club, Grand Junction Geological Society, and he served on the Colorado Oil and Gas Commission in 1985. He also served on the CMU Foundation board and was President in 1982. He was active on the advisory committee in 2015 for the Grand Junction Department of Parks and Recreation for the development of West Lake Skate Park and Canyon View Park.
Along with his friends, Dr. Lyn James, Bud Brownson, and Joe Warner, Max loved to attend basketball and football games at CMU. He was a die-hard Maverick Booster and loved to support the CMU teams and organizations. He was a fan of Kansas State University teams as well.
Survivors include children, Mark Krey of Grand Junction, and Marina (Bruce) Young of Grand Junction; granddaughters, Rachel (Phillip) Nieto of Parker, CO, and Sarah Young of Las Vegas, NV; great-grandson, Phillip Bruce Nieto, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at First United Methodist Church at 10:00 a.m. MDT. Please join the live stream by logging onto www.fumcgj.org
and click on the "Worship" tab, then the "Live Streaming" link. On the same page is a link for "CWM Services" where you can view the service at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Krey All Purpose Scholarship at Colorado Mesa University Foundation at www.coloradomesa.edu
, The Grand Junction Rotary Foundation, or HopeWest at www.hopewestco.org
.