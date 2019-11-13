Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Lorraine Daniels. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maxine Lorraine Daniels



August 30, 1924 - November 8, 2019



Maxine Lorraine Daniels passed away peacefully with her family by her side at HopeWest Care Center, Friday, November 8, and is with her heavenly Father. Born in Potter, NE, August 30, 1924, Maxine was 95 years of age.



She is predeceased by her parents, Homer and Doris Fisher; loving husband of 62 years, Evan Ralph Daniels, and sisters, June Cantrell and Hope Hansen.



She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Judy (Larry) Doescher, Joann Christensen, Joe (Betty) Daniels; grandchildren, Larry (Katie) Doescher; Bennie (Johnie) Patrick; Cassandra (Ronnie) Gilbertson; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Alex) Antal; Kelsie (Blaque) LeMaire; Jacob Patrick; Lara Doescher; Makayla Jo, Evangelina Jo and Elizabeth Jo Gilbertson; great-great-grand-children, Lillie LeMaire and Magnolia Lorraine Antal; Sisters: Marian Vermuelen and Faith Ann Granado.



Growing up, the middle of five girls, Maxine never really experienced a normal childhood. She was the daughter of a Reverend whose mission was traveling throughout the Midwest establishing Sunday schools which required moving yearly.



In her teen years she moved to Chariton, Iowa, where she attended high school and met and married Evan "Danny" Daniels in 1943. There, they established their home and daughter, Judy, was born. From there they moved to Des Moines, Iowa, where daughter, Joann, and son, Joe, were born. Besides being a homemaker, she worked outside the home, first at a local potato chip factory where she quickly became the production manager. Later she became head baker for the Des Moines School District, a beautiful "lunch lady" loved by the students.



After retiring, Maxine moved to Colorado to join the rest of the family. She considered Colorado home and loved the beauty of the mountains. In 2001 she moved to "Gods Country" Fruita, CO, with her daughter, Joann. Through the years, Maxine felt the love of many wonderful friends and neighbors.



The family would like to thank the staff at HopeWest Care Center where mom spent her last days for their extraordinary care and love.



A Celebration of Maxine's life was held at Victory Life Church, Fruita, CO, on Tuesday, November 12.



Donations may be made to the Roice Hurst Humane Society or HopeWest Care Center.



