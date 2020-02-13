Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Meghan Christine Yaskoweak



November 18, 1979 - February 10, 2020



Meghan was born to Rene Ann Treacy in Montrose, Colorado, on the sunny Sunday morning of November 18, 1979. That sunshine continued to show forth through her personality the rest of her life.



As a young child, Meghan and her mother lived with her grandparents and she had her Grandpa Bill wrapped around her little finger. He was her king, and in his eyes she could do no wrong. Growing up, Meghan lived in a variety of places, and her grandparents were blessed to have her with them for much of this time. Together, they moved to Flaming Gorge, Utah, then Page, Arizona (where Meghan loved being close to the water), then Mesa Verde National Park. Finally, Meghan returned to Grand Junction to her mother; brother, Jordan; sister, Taylor, and the man she would consider her father, Christopher Heinrich. To Meghan, every day was a new adventure, and no matter where she was she gathered new friends and sought out new experiences.



Meghan went to Central High School and graduated from R-5. During this time she met Aaron Yaskoweak, whom she would later marry, and gave birth to her son, Bryson, the love of her life. As a preemie, Bryson stayed in the NICU for many weeks, to be released on the day of her high school graduation.



In Meghan's adult life, she attracted a large circle of friends, from a variety of walks of life. She loved people and being around them. She had the power of making you feel important and very special. Her contagious smile and beautiful dimples will be missed by a huge contingency of people who were blessed to have had her in their life. Oh the stories they could tell!



Meghan is survived by her son, Bryson; husband, Aaron; sister, Taylor; brother, Jordan (Amber); father, Christopher (Brenda); grandmother, Patricia; aunt, Cathleen; uncles, Steve (Janeen) and Joe (Kerstin); cousins, Andy, Lauren, Camryn, and Eric; niece and nephews, Addison, Tristan, and Zaxon, and an abundance of loving friends.



Meghan was preceded in death by her mother, Rene Treacy and grandfather, William Treacy.



Meghan's final loving act was to give the gift of life via the organ donor program. In this spirit of selflessness, the family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the in her name.



