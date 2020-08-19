Melinda Jane EasthamFebruary 25, 1951 - August 17, 2020On August 17, 2020, Melinda Jane Eastham passed away peacefully at her son's home in Palisade after a one and one half year struggle with Cancer.Melinda was born in Hawthorne, Nevada, and as a miner's daughter she was raised in small Colorado towns like Nucla and Ouray. She was the second daughter of Glenn and Helen Eastham. Melinda graduated Grand Junction High Class of '69. She attended CU Boulder and later earned a Master's degree from Mesa State University. She had a long career as a Habilitation Therapist at the Grand Junction Regional Center and retired early.Melinda has been a staple of the Palisade Community for many years. She is known for owning The Tattered Clause Arts and Antique shop and later Mumzel's Coffee Shop in downtown Palisade. In her free time, she enjoyed working with Z's Orchard at the area farmers markets.Melinda loved Basset Hounds, gardening, and crafting, but more than anything Melinda loved her two children and four grandchildren.She is survived by Corey and Shelby Sours, along with their spouses and her grandchildren, Mason, Lincoln, Cash and Paisley.Services will be held at Brown's Funeral Service on Friday August 21, at 10:00 a.m.