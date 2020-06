Or Copy this URL to Share

Melissa Mullarkey, 28, of Grand Junction, died May 22, 2020, in Grand Junction. She was a massage therapist/ in retail management.Survivors: husband, Bernard Mullarkey; son, Aden Mullarkey; daughters, Fiona Johnson/Mullarkey and Marli Mullarkey; parents, Margaret Moss and Richard Munday; sister, Anna Munday, all of Grand Junction. Services to be determined.



