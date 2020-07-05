1/1
Melissa Sue "Missy" Carnahan
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melissa "Missy" Sue Carnahan

May 23, 1991 - May 5, 2020

On May 5, 2020, Melissa "Missy" Sue Carnahan, loving mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, and friend, joined her father, Michael Allen Carnahan; sister, Michelle Lee Carnahan; husband, Andrew Michael Marquez, and grandfather, William Carnahan in the next life.

"Missy" was born May 23, 1991 to Michael Allen Carnahan and Shawna Marie Clark in Flagstaff, AZ. She is survived by her daughters, Peyton Lynn Marquez and Michelle Lee-Anna Garcia; newborn son, Michael William Victor Garcia; nieces, Tyra Dayln Torrez, Olivia Jade Torrez, and Makayla Marie Torrez; nephew, Jaylen Michael Thomas Carnahan; mother, Shawna; brother, Shain Michael Carnahan; partner, Cesar Armando Garcia; grandparents, Karen Currier, Bill Clark, and Helen Carnahan, and many cousins.

Graveside services were May 18, 2020 at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery, Grand Junction, Colorado.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved