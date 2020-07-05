Melissa "Missy" Sue CarnahanMay 23, 1991 - May 5, 2020On May 5, 2020, Melissa "Missy" Sue Carnahan, loving mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, and friend, joined her father, Michael Allen Carnahan; sister, Michelle Lee Carnahan; husband, Andrew Michael Marquez, and grandfather, William Carnahan in the next life."Missy" was born May 23, 1991 to Michael Allen Carnahan and Shawna Marie Clark in Flagstaff, AZ. She is survived by her daughters, Peyton Lynn Marquez and Michelle Lee-Anna Garcia; newborn son, Michael William Victor Garcia; nieces, Tyra Dayln Torrez, Olivia Jade Torrez, and Makayla Marie Torrez; nephew, Jaylen Michael Thomas Carnahan; mother, Shawna; brother, Shain Michael Carnahan; partner, Cesar Armando Garcia; grandparents, Karen Currier, Bill Clark, and Helen Carnahan, and many cousins.Graveside services were May 18, 2020 at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery, Grand Junction, Colorado.