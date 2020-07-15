1/
Melvin B. Harper
1961 - 2020
Melvin B. Harper

March 31, 1961 - June 5, 2020

Brad, as he was known by his family, passed away June 5, 2020, in Yuma, Arizona, on a lonely fenced road with no family or friends by his side. Causes unknown.

He was born on March 31, 1961, in Rangely, Colorado to Phillip and Florence (Burchett) Harper. The family moved to California until 1969 then returned to Colorado.

Brad's beam of light went out with the death of his mother when he lost not only her but home and family.

At the long dark tunnel, the beam again returned when the Lord said come home and rest.

He was married to Dana Jo Lopaz and to this union were born two boys, Phillip B. And Michael Dean, before her untimely death at age 31 years.

Those left to mourn him are sister, Phillis and husband, Harold Rutt; nieces, Nikki and Holly; sons, Phillip and Michael and families; aunts, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, father, ex-wife, grandparents, and step-dad, Ron Franklin.

No services scheduled.

Thanks to Yuma Police Department and Yuma Mortuary for his care.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 15, 2020.
