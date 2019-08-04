Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin N. Bennett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin N. Bennett



January 8, 1946 - July 30, 2019



Melvin N. Bennett was born in Valentine, NE, and lived the rancher life until he signed up for the US Navy at age 18, in 1968. Mel died suddenly at the VA Medical Center at the age of 73.



He was proud of his service in the Navy during the Vietnam conflict. He was part of the River Assault Flotilla One, "Brown Water Navy", as an E3 engine mechanic. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.



Mel was a life-long mechanic, especially heavy equipment. During his working career he worked in many mines and the Colorado Department of Transportation from which he retired. This hard labor took a toll on his body leading to a nickname "Bionic man" for all the body part replacements. During retirement he rebuilt three VW bugs and his pride, 1954 Ford Truck. Mel enjoyed riding his Harley, camping, and the family travel adventures. He and Karen shared many stories of their trips to Galapagos Islands, Panama Canal, Lake Louise Canada, Copper Canyon Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska and many National Parks along the way. His favorite was all the different zip lines.



Mel will be missed for his pure white beard, sense of humor, "cantakerous" attitude, and never-ending support to his family. "I just want to get it done". Then he could immerse himself in the most recent book.



He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Karen; sons, Johnathan of Grand Junction; Curtis (Chad) of Denver, and Dustin (Donnae) of Denver. He was especially proud of his grandchildren, Jacob, Nathan, and Olivia of Fort Collins, and Breonna of Grand Junciton. He is also survived by sister, Donna Rae, NE; brother, Steve, WY; sister-in-law, Valerie (Richard), WY; many nieces and nephews, and his veteran buddies and friends.



Services will be at the Veteran Cemetery off D1/2 Road on Monday, August 5, 10:00 a.m.



Fellowship lunch to follow at the VFW at 503 1/2 Florence Road. Mel loved desserts; we invite people to bring a dessert to share.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the military organization of your choice.

