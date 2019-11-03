Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Paul Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin Paul Davis



May 17, 1940 - October 17, 2019



Melvin Paul Davis, 79, of Grand Junction, CO, was called home to Heaven on October 17, 2019.



Melvin was born and raised in Oklahoma. He attended Phillips College (OK) and played baseball for a year before transferring to Central State University (OK), where he received a BS in education. He received his Master's degree from Northern Arizona University. He obtained a second Master's degree in Library and Media from the University of New Mexico. For 30 years he taught in the Grants, NM, school district as a Social Studies and Physical Education instructor and librarian.



In Grants he met the love of his life, a first-year teacher, Tanya. Melvin and Tanya moved to Grand Junction in 2005 and have been active members of the Moose Lodge and St. Matthew's Episcopal Church.



Melvin enjoyed traveling, camping, visiting family and friends, economics, and sports, especially CMU football and JUCO.



He was preceded in death by parents, Wallace and Ora, and brother, Kelvin.



Melvin is survived by wife, Tanya; son, Brian (Elaine); son, Blaine (Jennie); two grandchildren; sister, Peggy Pretti; brother, Douglas (Judy), and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Services will be held on November 8.



Memorial contributions can be made to Kids' Aid, PO Box 2569, Grand Junction, CO 81502.



