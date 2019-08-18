Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Richard Stevens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin Richard Stevens



August 19, 1929 - August 9, 2019



When L. A. and Della Stevens welcomed Melvin into this world in Mayer, Colorado, they had no idea how he would impact those around him.



Mel was an accomplished trombonist when he graduated from Hotchkiss High School. His friends called him "Dorsey" after band leader, Tommy Dorsey. He then slipped over to Delta in pursuit of Edna Crim, whom he married on June 20, 1948. For 67 years, they exemplified "love, honor and cherish," until Edna's death in 2016. Mel established himself as a respected accountant, as well as publishing two faith-based novels.



Family consists of sons, Bob (Rita) and Jim (deceased, leaving his wife, Shannon), and daughter, Sharon (Mike) Swineford; eight grandkids; 12 great-grandkids, and countless others who considered themselves part of the family. Decades before Partners came on the scene, Mel and Edna were mentoring young men and women.



He was a lover of God, his family, the outdoors, his church and friends; an icon to his grandkids, especially those in Grand Junction, who knew he would be present at whatever activity was important to them. Mel was a respecter of all people, except those officiating at his grandkids' ballgames, readily identifiable by his booming "Oh, come on!" when a call went against them. He led his family in paths of righteousness and wonder, until he passed into the presence of his beloved Savior.



Services will be at Grace Point Church, August 24, at 1:00 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be sent to Grace Point Church.



Melvin Richard StevensAugust 19, 1929 - August 9, 2019When L. A. and Della Stevens welcomed Melvin into this world in Mayer, Colorado, they had no idea how he would impact those around him.Mel was an accomplished trombonist when he graduated from Hotchkiss High School. His friends called him "Dorsey" after band leader, Tommy Dorsey. He then slipped over to Delta in pursuit of Edna Crim, whom he married on June 20, 1948. For 67 years, they exemplified "love, honor and cherish," until Edna's death in 2016. Mel established himself as a respected accountant, as well as publishing two faith-based novels.Family consists of sons, Bob (Rita) and Jim (deceased, leaving his wife, Shannon), and daughter, Sharon (Mike) Swineford; eight grandkids; 12 great-grandkids, and countless others who considered themselves part of the family. Decades before Partners came on the scene, Mel and Edna were mentoring young men and women.He was a lover of God, his family, the outdoors, his church and friends; an icon to his grandkids, especially those in Grand Junction, who knew he would be present at whatever activity was important to them. Mel was a respecter of all people, except those officiating at his grandkids' ballgames, readily identifiable by his booming "Oh, come on!" when a call went against them. He led his family in paths of righteousness and wonder, until he passed into the presence of his beloved Savior.Services will be at Grace Point Church, August 24, at 1:00 p.m.Memorial contributions may be sent to Grace Point Church. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close