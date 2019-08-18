Melvin Richard Stevens
August 19, 1929 - August 9, 2019
When L. A. and Della Stevens welcomed Melvin into this world in Mayer, Colorado, they had no idea how he would impact those around him.
Mel was an accomplished trombonist when he graduated from Hotchkiss High School. His friends called him "Dorsey" after band leader, Tommy Dorsey. He then slipped over to Delta in pursuit of Edna Crim, whom he married on June 20, 1948. For 67 years, they exemplified "love, honor and cherish," until Edna's death in 2016. Mel established himself as a respected accountant, as well as publishing two faith-based novels.
Family consists of sons, Bob (Rita) and Jim (deceased, leaving his wife, Shannon), and daughter, Sharon (Mike) Swineford; eight grandkids; 12 great-grandkids, and countless others who considered themselves part of the family. Decades before Partners came on the scene, Mel and Edna were mentoring young men and women.
He was a lover of God, his family, the outdoors, his church and friends; an icon to his grandkids, especially those in Grand Junction, who knew he would be present at whatever activity was important to them. Mel was a respecter of all people, except those officiating at his grandkids' ballgames, readily identifiable by his booming "Oh, come on!" when a call went against them. He led his family in paths of righteousness and wonder, until he passed into the presence of his beloved Savior.
Services will be at Grace Point Church, August 24, at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Grace Point Church.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019