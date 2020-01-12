Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merlaine Gaither. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Merlaine Gaither



December 6, 1939 - January 3, 2020



Merlaine Gaither, 80, passed away January 3, 2020, at her home in Palisade, CO.



She was born December 6, 1939, in Grand Junction, CO, to Merrill and Elaine Gower. She has been a resident of Palisade for 59 years, and attended Central High School.



Merlaine was married to Joy Erwin Gaither (deceased) in 1957. She was a member of Crossroads Methodist Church. Merlaine was a homemaker and foster parent. She loved people and making everyone laugh. Her collections included many items including dolls, books, plates, and many other knickknacks. She also was a square dancer and tap dancer, and sewed and quilted.



She is survived by sons, Roy Gaither, Renny Gaither, and Billy Gaither; daughter, Ruth Brandsttoner; brothers, Merrill Gower and Loren Gower; sisters, Wilma Richardson and Elizabeth Gower; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband, Joy E. Gaither; mother, Elaine Layton; father, Merrill Gower, and sister, Linda Snyder.



Memorial service will be held at Crossroads Methodist Church, 30 Road and Patterson, at 1:00 p.m., January 18, 2020. Burial will take place at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to Crossroads Methodist Church.



