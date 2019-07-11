Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael A. Mestas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Anthony Mestas was born in Boulder, Colorado and passed away June 28, in Grand Junction, Colorado at the age of 70. Michael joined the United States Navy at the age of 17, serving four years during the Vietnam War. He was a previous commander for the VFW Post #2841 in Brighton, Colorado. He had a special place in his heart for POW/MIA, Vietnam veterans, and community outreach. Michael loved all kinds of music. He started playing the saxophone at an early age, continuing to play during his service in the Navy and in a band for many years later. He enjoyed his family, friends, and fishing. He spent his retirement working with wild horses, looking for arrowheads, listening to the oldies, and creating art. His favorite spot was his backyard where he and Carol spent their best times. Michael is survived by his companion, Carol Barefoot; his children, Angela Siefken, Christopher Mestas, and Maya Weir, and eight grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place August 3, 2019, at the Grand Junction VFW, 1403 Ute Avenue, from 12 - 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Colorado .

Michael Anthony Mestas was born in Boulder, Colorado and passed away June 28, in Grand Junction, Colorado at the age of 70. Michael joined the United States Navy at the age of 17, serving four years during the Vietnam War. He was a previous commander for the VFW Post #2841 in Brighton, Colorado. He had a special place in his heart for POW/MIA, Vietnam veterans, and community outreach. Michael loved all kinds of music. He started playing the saxophone at an early age, continuing to play during his service in the Navy and in a band for many years later. He enjoyed his family, friends, and fishing. He spent his retirement working with wild horses, looking for arrowheads, listening to the oldies, and creating art. His favorite spot was his backyard where he and Carol spent their best times. Michael is survived by his companion, Carol Barefoot; his children, Angela Siefken, Christopher Mestas, and Maya Weir, and eight grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place August 3, 2019, at the Grand Junction VFW, 1403 Ute Avenue, from 12 - 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Colorado . Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.