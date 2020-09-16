Michael Edward Schmaltz
February 4, 1957 - September 6, 2020
Michael Edward Schmaltz passed away September 6, 2020, at his Grand Junction residence, he was 63.
Michael was born on February 4, 1957, in Concord, CA, from the union of Edward and Betty Schmaltz. He spent his childhood in Delta, Colorado, and later graduated from Stuttgart High School, in Stuttgart, Germany.
He enlisted in the United States Army in 1974 and was honorably discharged in 1976. He married Dennise Fletcher in Grand Junction, where he attended Mesa State College, obtained his Diesel Mechanics Degree and later became a truck driver.
Michael had previously lived in Alaska where they grow the fish big. Fishing was his passion; he enjoyed camping and spending time in the outdoors. He always considered that his life was being "on a mission for God".
He loved his children; they were his pride and joy. He was very proud of all of them. He loved his grandchildren and had a special fondness for Hayden Rogers who he spent a lot of time with. He was able to see Tristen and Brennah the day before he passed away. He was thrilled to have them there.
Michael leaves behind his wife, Dennise R. Fletcher of Grand Junction, CO; sons, Troy Rogers of Snowflake, AZ; Tyler Rogers of Fruita, CO; Michael Schmaltz of Anchorage, Alaska; Jason Carr of Las Vegas, NV, and Dion Abeyta of Fruita, CO; daughter, Amy Tuma of Boise, ID; sisters, Jackie Tibmreza of Delta, CO; Cindy Sanchez of Olathe, CO, and Bonnie Baier of Delta, CO. Michael is also survived by 13 grandchildren to cherish his memory.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Betty Schmaltz.
Michael will be missed by many people, he made friends everywhere he went and every walk of life. Bless you Michael - Rest in peace.
A Celebration of Life service will be held, Sunday, September 20, 2020, 12:00 p.m., at Taylor Park Reservoir.
Friends and family may leave their condolences and memories at www.martinmortuary.com
.