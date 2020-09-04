1/1
Michael John Klements
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Michael John Klements

October 27, 1952 - September 1, 2020

Michael John Klements passed away September 1, 2020, with loved ones by his side.

Mike was born to Barbra Jean and John Louis Klements on October 27, 1952, in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was the oldest of five boys: Ron, Rick, Kevin, and David. He grew up camping, fishing, golfing, and skiing in the mountains of Colorado.

Mike graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1971, Mesa Junior College in 1973, and Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado in 1975.

Mike led a life of service. He eagerly served his family, friends, church, and community.

He will be remembered for his jokes, love for music, photography, and fly fishing.

Mike leaves behind his wife, Betty Lou (Brittian) Klements of Shelley; children, Todd (Hailey) Klements of Boise; Bryan (Leisha) Klements of Victor; Hilary (Nathan) Farnsworth of Logan, and Kendra (Chris) Price of Idaho Falls; 13 grandchildren; his mother, Barbara Jean Klements of Las Vegas; brothers, Ron (Kathy) Klements of Denver; Rick Klements of Las Vegas, and Kevin (Sherry) Klements of Whitewater. His father, John Klements, and brother, David (Terri) Klements, preceded him in death.

See full obituary at nalderfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Nalder Funeral Home
SEP
5
Visitation
12:00 - 12:45 PM
Nalder Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Nalder Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nalder Funeral Home
110 W Oak St
Shelley, ID 83274
(208) 357-3231
