Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Kenneth Brady. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Kenneth Brady



June 11, 1961 - October 27, 2019



Michael Kenneth Brady, 58, of Grand Junction, went home to be with our Lord on October 27, 2019.



He was born on June 11, 1961, in Chicago, IL, to Lee and Helen (Dean) Brady. Mike grew up both in Illinois and Florida. He was a successful businessman who initially followed in his father's footsteps, but then struck out and made a mark of his own. An avid hunter in his early years, Mike turned his passion to golf as he matured. He loved sports and enjoyed watching his beloved Chicago Bears win a Superbowl and Cubs win a World Series. He also loved the Colorado Rockies.



Mike was the ultimate family man and enjoyed spending most of his free time with his wife, three sons, and later, his six grandchildren. He was a friend to many as he enjoyed the ability to sit and talk to just about everyone. Most importantly though, he loved the Lord.



He is survived by his wife, Leslie, of 29 years; sons, Lee Brady and Dylan Brady; grandchildren, Caleb, Lilly, Porter, Mackenzie, Ryder and Saylor Brady; brother, Tim Brady, and sisters, Patricia Gulley and Kelly Brady. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael D. Brady.



Family and friends are invited to a celebration of his life on Saturday, November 2, from 2 - 4:00 at Clubhouse 25 at Tiara Rado Golf Course.



Michael Kenneth BradyJune 11, 1961 - October 27, 2019Michael Kenneth Brady, 58, of Grand Junction, went home to be with our Lord on October 27, 2019.He was born on June 11, 1961, in Chicago, IL, to Lee and Helen (Dean) Brady. Mike grew up both in Illinois and Florida. He was a successful businessman who initially followed in his father's footsteps, but then struck out and made a mark of his own. An avid hunter in his early years, Mike turned his passion to golf as he matured. He loved sports and enjoyed watching his beloved Chicago Bears win a Superbowl and Cubs win a World Series. He also loved the Colorado Rockies.Mike was the ultimate family man and enjoyed spending most of his free time with his wife, three sons, and later, his six grandchildren. He was a friend to many as he enjoyed the ability to sit and talk to just about everyone. Most importantly though, he loved the Lord.He is survived by his wife, Leslie, of 29 years; sons, Lee Brady and Dylan Brady; grandchildren, Caleb, Lilly, Porter, Mackenzie, Ryder and Saylor Brady; brother, Tim Brady, and sisters, Patricia Gulley and Kelly Brady. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael D. Brady.Family and friends are invited to a celebration of his life on Saturday, November 2, from 2 - 4:00 at Clubhouse 25 at Tiara Rado Golf Course. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close