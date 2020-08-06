Michael Murphy



October 24, 1954 - July 2, 2020



Michael Patrick Murphy, age 65, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 2, 2020, due to complications with his recent diagnosis of multiple myeloma.



Born in Los Angeles, CA on October 24, 1954, he was the son of late Leonard and Marion Murphy. He is survived by daughter, Melissa Murphy and brother, Stephen Murphy.



"Lights, camera, action!" Some of Michael's favorite words... Michael spent his young adult years in the film industry following in his fathers footsteps. He spent several years building his own production company which was well known in the Grand Valley as "Production West."



He was incredibly talented not only in front of the camera as an actor, but also behind the camera as a director. One of his many achievements was the production and direction of his well known movie, Machine Head in 2000.



One of Michael's many qualities was his humorous personality and contagious laugh.



He was a devoted father to his only daughter, Melissa, and a spiritual man who lived his life for God. Serving as a Eucharist minister and Sacristan at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, he had a special place in his heart for his church family.



Although the pain of his loss is unbearable at times, it is without a doubt he has joined our Father in paradise.



Michael will be deeply missed but never forgotten. His memory lives on in the hearts of those who knew him.



We will be holding an evening vigil prayer group for Michael at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in the parish hall at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, followed by a funeral Mass service at St. Joseph's Catholic Church the following morning, August 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Please join us in prayer and worship as we celebrate the life of a truly wonderful man.



