Michael Paul Saelens
1941 - 2020
Michael Paul Saelens

July 25, 1941 - September 24, 2020

Michael Paul Saelens, 79, of Greeley, formerly of Grand Junction, passed away September 24, 2020, at his home residence from Lymphoma. He was born July 25, 1941, to Marshall and Rachel (Pysson) Saelens.

Mike grew up in Moline, Illinois and attended Alleman High School and Iowa State University. After vacationing in Western Colorado, he relocated to Grand Junction. Mike worked in real estate sales and management throughout his life. In July of 2019 Mike and Sharon moved to Greeley, Colorado.

Mike always had a big smile, an infectious laugh and a great story to tell. His hobbies included golf, fishing, playing poker and traveling. Mike took photos wherever he went and enjoyed sharing them with friends and family.

Mike is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Bradley (Deanna) Saelens; daughter, Connie Barth; grandchildren, Tyler Barth, Ashley (Caleb) Harper, Nathan Saelens (Taylor Peters), and Emily Saelens; great-grandchildren, Mason Saelens and Jersey Harper, all of Grand Junction; sister, Sharon Ghys; and sister-in-law, Jackie Saelens, of Moline, Illnois; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Rachel Saelens; wife, Rena Saelens; brother, Gerald Saelens; and brother-in-law, Francis Ghys.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 1, 2020.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 1, 2020.
