Michael Phillip Aguilera
September 24, 1967 - July 28, 2019
Michael Phillip Aguilera, loving father of four and devoted son, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 28.
Mike was born on September 24, 1967, and was raised in San Jose, California before his family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1979. Michael attended Grand Junction High School and Mesa College. He met Cheryl McPherson and together they moved to Portland, Oregon so that Mike could attend The Western Culinary Institute, Le Cordon Bleu, where he mastered his amazing chef skills. He married Cheryl in Newport, Oregon on April 8, 1995, and together they raised four beautiful children in Anthem, Arizona.
Mike had a passion for cooking, skiing, and the outdoors. He enjoyed all sports and was a great swimmer before he could walk. As well as being a fantastic chef Mike managed several prestigious restaurants throughout the Phoenix area where his great knowledge of food and wine was put to good use. The family home was never short on amazing food and fun. He was known for his charm and wit and ability to win anyone over in practically any situation.
Mike is survived by his parents, Phillip Aguilera and Jill Crawford Aguilera; Cheryl, his wife of 23 years; his children, Joey Shawler, Lexi, Chloe and Meagan Aguilera, and his sister, Lyndi Donley and her family. He will be missed by his large extended family and his good friends.
Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church on 6th and White on Thursday, August 8, at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Michael Aguilera's name to Art On The Corner, 1803 North 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501. All are welcome to attend this celebration of Mike's life.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019