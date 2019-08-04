Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Phillip Aguilera. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Phillip Aguilera



September 24, 1967 - July 28, 2019



Michael Phillip Aguilera, loving father of four and devoted son, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 28.



Mike was born on September 24, 1967, and was raised in San Jose, California before his family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1979. Michael attended Grand Junction High School and Mesa College. He met Cheryl McPherson and together they moved to Portland, Oregon so that Mike could attend The Western Culinary Institute, Le Cordon Bleu, where he mastered his amazing chef skills. He married Cheryl in Newport, Oregon on April 8, 1995, and together they raised four beautiful children in Anthem, Arizona.



Mike had a passion for cooking, skiing, and the outdoors. He enjoyed all sports and was a great swimmer before he could walk. As well as being a fantastic chef Mike managed several prestigious restaurants throughout the Phoenix area where his great knowledge of food and wine was put to good use. The family home was never short on amazing food and fun. He was known for his charm and wit and ability to win anyone over in practically any situation.



Mike is survived by his parents, Phillip Aguilera and Jill Crawford Aguilera; Cheryl, his wife of 23 years; his children, Joey Shawler, Lexi, Chloe and Meagan Aguilera, and his sister, Lyndi Donley and her family. He will be missed by his large extended family and his good friends.



Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church on 6th and White on Thursday, August 8, at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Michael Aguilera's name to Art On The Corner, 1803 North 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501. All are welcome to attend this celebration of Mike's life.

Michael Phillip AguileraSeptember 24, 1967 - July 28, 2019Michael Phillip Aguilera, loving father of four and devoted son, passed away peacefully on Sunday July 28.Mike was born on September 24, 1967, and was raised in San Jose, California before his family moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1979. Michael attended Grand Junction High School and Mesa College. He met Cheryl McPherson and together they moved to Portland, Oregon so that Mike could attend The Western Culinary Institute, Le Cordon Bleu, where he mastered his amazing chef skills. He married Cheryl in Newport, Oregon on April 8, 1995, and together they raised four beautiful children in Anthem, Arizona.Mike had a passion for cooking, skiing, and the outdoors. He enjoyed all sports and was a great swimmer before he could walk. As well as being a fantastic chef Mike managed several prestigious restaurants throughout the Phoenix area where his great knowledge of food and wine was put to good use. The family home was never short on amazing food and fun. He was known for his charm and wit and ability to win anyone over in practically any situation.Mike is survived by his parents, Phillip Aguilera and Jill Crawford Aguilera; Cheryl, his wife of 23 years; his children, Joey Shawler, Lexi, Chloe and Meagan Aguilera, and his sister, Lyndi Donley and her family. He will be missed by his large extended family and his good friends.Services will be held at the First United Methodist Church on 6th and White on Thursday, August 8, at 11:00 a.m.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Michael Aguilera's name to Art On The Corner, 1803 North 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501. All are welcome to attend this celebration of Mike's life. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close