Michael S. Joyce
April 9, 1959 - July 31, 2020
Michael Shawn Joyce passed away July 31, 2020, in Golden, Colorado, after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.
Mike was born in El Paso, Texas on April 9, 1959, to parents, John "Jack" Edward Joyce and Barbara Lee Joyce. His beautiful sister, Barbara De Ann "De" Joyce was born in 1961. Mike cherished the time he spent in Palisade, CO, where he lived with Sally's family (cousins) while attending and graduating from Palisade High school in 1978. Wearing number 13 on every jersey, Mike proudly excelled in every sport.
He met his college sweetheart and the mother of his children, Joan Bradford, while attending Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely, CO. Mike's passion for education led him to a fulfilling career in Denver Public Schools where he retired as a teacher, coach and athletic director. He also spent more than 25 years working at his favorite golf course, Raccoon Creek.
Mike will always be remembered as a talented athlete, beloved coach and teacher, loving brother, father, cousin, friend, and grandfather.
Mike is survived by sister, De Joyce; sons, John Joyce, and Shawn Joyce; daughter, Jacquelyn Joyce; former wife, Joan Baird; grandchildren, Mia Joyce and Sophia Joyce; cousin, Sally Porter, and many loving family members, treasured friends, students, and colleagues.
Please join us in celebrating Mike's life and legacy. Services will be held Friday, August 21, 5:00 p.m., at Raccoon Creek Golf Course, 7301 W. Bowles Avenue, Littleton, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation towards Mike's memorial. For more information visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/mike13
.