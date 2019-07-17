Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Wayne Blackwelder. View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home 762 Horizon Drive Grand Junction , CO 81506 (970)-609-2233 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Wayne Blackwelder



November 14, 1952 - July 12, 2019



Michael Wayne Blackwelder, age 66, died from complications of COPD on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Grand Junction, CO.



Mike is survived by his wife, Pat Blackwelder; children, Stephanie Smith and Larry Smith; Mike Blackwelder Jr. and Roger Chad Blackwelder; ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, of Grand Junction Colorado; siblings, Gerald Blackwelder, of Montrose, CO; Roger Blackwelder, of Lake City, FL; Bill Blackwelder, of Maitland, FL, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins that he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by parents, Flavil and Kate Blackwelder, of Worthington Springs, FL, and sister, Jean Whitley, of Bell, FL.



Mike was born on November 14, in Orlando, Florida, to Flavil and Kate Blackwelder. He was married to the love of his lifetime on January 12, 1970.



He attended school in Orlando and Leesburg, Florida, before starting his family.



Mike moved from Florida to Fairbanks, Alaska in the early 1970s where he opened Blackie Signs and was self employed for 12 years. After migrating back down south he spent a few years in Hillsboro, Oregon before moving to Grand Junction, CO in May of 1989. He worked with his brother at Grand Junction Signs, and his son at Platinum Sign Company in Grand Junction. After moving out to the farm he fulfilled his dream of ranching.



He enjoyed hunting, ranching, playing guitar, magic, farming, telling stories, and most of all his family. His family and friends will always remember his sense of humor, and his giving heart. He was the life of the room and had many friends from around the country due to his jovial personality.



Visitation is at Legacy Funeral Home, 762 Horizon Drive, on Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 4 - 8:00 p.m. A funeral is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on July 19, 2019, Grand Junction Church of Christ, 2893 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504. Burial to follow at Palisade City Cemetery, 3529 Front St., Palisade, CO 81526, with a reception to follow at 3066 E 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81504. Aaron Varbel, a close family friend and fellow church member, will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mike Blackwelder's life.



The family would like to thank HopeWest Hospice for their amazing care. In lieu of flowers, please consider the needs of Mike's wife, Pat Blackwelder.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 17, 2019

