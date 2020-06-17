Michaelynn Yvonne West
February 14, 1952 - June 14, 2020
Michaelynn "Mik" West passed away June 14.
Mik was born on Valentine's Day and loved many things. Family trips to South Dakota, the Redwoods, and the Uncompahgre Plateau were a great joy of hers; her family spent much time camping and exploring. Building the family cabin and spending time there was a favorite of hers in past years. She loved traveling internationally with her sister (and her pocket-sized gnome!). During her travels, she enjoyed visiting sites and museums and relaxing with a glass of wine while sitting back to enjoy wildlife and nature.
She enjoyed her time working at Hi-Fashion Fabrics and Bank of the San Juans. Holidays and vacations were spent enjoying family recipes while watching "Thrilling" late-night performances by her daughters, nieces and nephews, and granddaughter, Josie. Mik loved playing cards and laughing with her family and especially beating her husband at cribbage, again and again. She was an incredibly talented seamstress and quilter; her family and friends will remember her while wrapped in blankets and clothes specially made for each of us.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to HopeWest Hospice, www.hopewestco.org/donate/.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 17, 2020.