Mike Ferris

February 23, 1943 - March 22, 2019

Mike Ferris, 76, passed away on March 22, 2019, at HopeWest Hospice. Mike has impacted the lives of his family, friends, business associates, and the community with his warmth, kindness, and giving spirit.

He was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, and graduated from Iowa State University in Ames with a major in business. He received a Master's Degree in Business and Financial Management from George Washington U, Washington, D.C. while serving in the military.

Mike began with Ford Motor Company in 1967, and after several years as a car sales manager in Denver, Mike purchased Western Slope Auto in 1978. He successfully grew the dealership that now includes Ford, Lincoln, Toyota, and Chrysler Jeep Ram. In addition, he purchased and managed local businesses, including GPD, Westcon, and SMR.

He is survived by his wife, Kay; daughter, Meredith Davis (Kevin); grandchildren, Kaylan, Collin, and Cameron Davis; sisters, Jeanine Thompson and Mary Mason (John), and brother, Robert Ferris (Louise). His is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marjory Ferris, and nephew, Pete Davidson.

Mike's loves were his family, especially the grandkids, friends, his businesses, tennis, golf, flying his airplanes, and the Broncos. He had a great sense of humor.

Mike's family expresses gratitude for the compassionate care given to him by HopeWest. Memorial contributions, in Mike's name, can be made to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.

A Celebration of Life, in Mike's honor, will be held Sunday, March 31, 1 - 3:00 p.m., at Western Slope Auto, the Ford showroom, 2264 Highway 6 & 50.



2515 Patterson Rd

Grand Junction , CO 81505

Funeral Home Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction , CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019

