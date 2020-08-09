Mike GerlachDecember 8, 1936 - August 4, 2020Mike Gerlach died August 4, 2020. He was born December 8, 1936, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and was adopted at the age of four by Kensington and Ruth Gerlach in Valley Stream, Long Island, New York. He graduated from Valley Stream Central High School in 1955, and from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey in 1962 with a degree in English Education.On September 1, 1962, he married Georgette Kiefer and for their honeymoon they drove to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. In 1964, after receiving the M.S. degree in Radio, Television, and Film, he began the Ph.D. program in Speech/Theatre. He was greatly assisted by his wife Georgie, who worked in the field of Medical Research at the Michigan School of Medicine. In 1969 he became an Instructor in Speech/Theatre at Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, while working on his doctoral dissertation, The Acting of Paul Muni. With the help of Georgie's typing, he completed the dissertation and in 1971 received the Doctoral hood in Ann Arbor. On July 14, 1962, Georgette gave birth to their son, Chris.In 1982 he joined the theatre faculty at Texas Tech University where he was head of the directing program as an Associate Professor. In 1988 he became Chairman of the Theatre and Speech Department at Mesa State College, where he subsequently served in various positions, such as Acting Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences and Chair of the Department of Fine and Performing Arts in which capacities he obtained five new faculty positions in the Fine and Performing Arts, helped to create the new major and minor system, and assisted with the creation of new and expanded theatre, music, and art buildings. With Bruce Crowel, he co-authored, The Field of the Blackbirds, which was presented by Mesa's Theatre Department as part of their 2000 major season. He was also busy with recruiting theatre students, directing shows, and running the summer theatre program. He retired as a Professor Emeritus in 2002.Mike and Georgie were members of the First Presbyterian Churches in Wichita Falls, and Lubbock, Texas, before becoming members in Grand Junction. Mike sang in the choir, was a part of the drama ministry, and a member of the Soup Kitchen Team. He served as a Deacon on the Ministry Team, an Elder on the Worship Team, and an Elder at Large. Through the church Mike and Georgie served in Kid's Aid, helped as "Shrub Grubbers," and Mike served as a HopeWest Patient Volunteer. Mike also studied how to write choral music under John Howard. They co-authored several pieces, which were sung by the First Pres Worship Choir.He enjoyed being with his son, Chris, and daughter-in-law, Gail. He also enjoyed working with Georgie on house and yard improvement projects, working with his Shopsmith, reading, walking, biking, and traveling.In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by son, Chris of Austin, Texas, and niece, Joanne Herrmann of Palm Coast, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ken and Ruther Gerlach; father and mother-in-law, Walter and Mildred Kiefer, and sister, Stephanie Pennell.A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81506, at 10:00 a.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church.