Mike Mondragon
February 27, 1956 - October 1, 2019
Mike Mondragon, age 63, passed away on October 1, 2019, following an illness.
Born February 27, 1956, in La Junta, Colorado, he was the son of Tony Mondragon and the late Helen Mondragon.
Mike was a fiberglass business owner for 19 years, and loved working on boats and cars as a hobby. After retirement, he became an accomplished home cook.
Mike was a devoted Denver Broncos fan, and loved watching the games with his family. He enjoyed fishing and camping on the Grand Mesa, cooking and gardening at home, and spending time with his wife, grandchildren and family. He was always a jokester, and loved to make friends and family laugh. He was a generous man, and had a big heart.
Mike was preceded in death by his son, Mario Mondragon, and mother, Helen Mondragon.
Mike is survived by wife, Tonie; daughter-in-law, Shannon; grandchildren, Nathan, Isaiah, Jeramiah, and Liliana; father, Tony; sisters, Lorraine and Gloria (David), and many nieces and nephews.
No services will be held in accordance with Mike's wishes.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019