Mildred A. NetolickyNovember 18, 1920 - October 13, 2020On the morning of October 13, 2020, Mildred "Millie" Netolicky left her earthly home and went to her heavenly home. Her son, Bob, and daughter-in-law, Twila, were present when she passed.Mildred was born on November 18, 1920, to Frank Urbancik and Geneviene Langer, in Chicago, IL. She attended Blessed Agnes Grammar School and Harrison High School.She was married to Frank Nozicka, which ended in a divorce. On July 28, 1951, she married the love of her life, Joseph Netolicky. They were married for 55 wonderful years before he passed.She worked at Match Corporation for a few years before going to work at Sunbeam Corporation, where she worked for 24 years. After she retired, she and Joe moved to San Luis Obispo, CA in 1977, to be near her son and grandchildren. In 2000, they relocated to Grand Junction to be by her son. She enjoyed reading and crocheting when she wasn't being a housewife.She is survived by her son, Robert "Bob" Nozicka (Twila Billings); grandson, Paul Nozicka (Kerry); great-grandson, Braeton; great-granddaughter, London, of Pleasaton, CA; granddaughter, Dawn Nozicka-Ferris (Joe), and great-grandsons, Marcus and Logan of Sacramento, CA. She is also survived by sister, Albie Honsa, of Mesa, AZ.She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill; sister Georgiana, and husband, Joseph.Mildred will be laid to rest next to her husband, Joseph, at Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Per request, there will be no services.