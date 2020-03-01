Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Elaine Orwen. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Service 1:00 PM Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Elaine Orwen



February 13, 1929 - February 13, 2020



Mildred always wanted to know what there was to see on the other side of that hill. Well, she had another hill to climb to see what was there. Now she knows God's grace and everlasting love for her.



Mildred Elaine Moore was born to Charles and Lenore Moore on February 13, 1929, in rural Delaware, Oklahoma, and joined them again on her 91st birthday, February 13, 2020.



She was their only child. She was baptized in the First Christian Church in Blackwell, Oklahoma as an infant. She grew up in Blackwell surrounded and supported by her loving grandmother and grand aunt. She attended elementary and high school in Blackwell graduating in 1946. She loved the fact that she was an only child and told everyone she was spoiled and didn't intend to change. As Tiffani said, she lived life large.



As a young teen she grew up during WWII, and that shaped the person she became as an adult. She had many suitors during the war and was proud of the fact that she supported the boys who fought for our freedom. She was always fiercely loyal and patriotic to her country. She volunteered for 19 years at the VA Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.



As a young wife and mother, she worked many jobs throughout the central Midwest. One of her favorites was as a Police Dispatcher in Great Bend, Kansas. She was also was proud to serve as President of the Blackwell, Oklahoma Chapter of American Business Women Association in the 1970s and was a Charter Member. She attended the University of Oklahoma where she obtained a degree as a Legal Assistant/Paralegal. She was also a Charter Member of the National Association of Legal Assistants, Inc.



During her retirement years she was blessed to enjoy RVing and traveling throughout the United States. As she said, "Always the Gypsy." When she was young her Dad told her that the Gypsies exchanged her for his daughter. She loved to travel and see what there was to see. Seems she gave some of that gene to her favorite (and only) granddaughter! During retirement, Mildred was active in the Red Hat Ladies Association in Grand Junction and also a member of The Embroiderers' Guild of America, Inc. Desert West Chapter. She was blessed and talented with her embroidery work and won many awards and ribbons. She also made prayer shawls for the Methodist Church in Aurora.



She spent the last 40 years in the Grand Valley. She loved the mountains, colors, and majestic landscapes, but she always said you can take the Okie out of Oklahoma but you can never take the Okie out of the girl. She will be buried with her parents in Blackwell, Oklahoma.



Mildred left many blessings to her family but the most important was the importance of family, blood related or by-the-heart. She always said draw a circle and invite them in. She loved holidays and family events. There was always an extra or two sitting around the holiday tables; no one was to be left out or alone. Mildred always loved her pets - and there were many during her life. She was also a voracious (her word) reader - there was never enough time to read everything she wanted to read. She instilled this in all her children and grandchildren.



Mildred was predeceased by Arthur Lewis in 1983, and James Orwen in 2006.



She is survived by her son, Thomas Spruill (Roberta) from Topeka, KS; daughters, Deborah Kulling (William) from Aurora, CO, and Karen Lewan (James) from Morro Bay, CA; five grandchildren that she adored, Shawn Spruill (Shelly), Wichita, KS; Eric Beaty, Denver, CO; Shane Boley (Veronica), Owasso, OK; Tiffani Masar, Ft. Morgan, CO, and Matthew Spruill (Michelle), Bristow, OK; great-grandchildren, Christian (Vanessa) and Dakota Spruill of Wichita, KS; Madison Masar, Ft. Collins, CO; Taylor Boley, Owasso, OK and Nathan Spruill, Topeka, KS; step-grandsons, Brandon and Shaun (Katlyn) Cochran, Wichita, KS; great-great-step-granddaughters, Abigail Reese, and Adilynn Cochran; son-of-the-heart, Fred Boley, Porum, OK, and daughter-of-the-heart, Vee Stanley, Grand Junction, CO; of course, there is 'Tickel' (her favorite) of Oklahoma City, OK, and her faithful four-legger companion, Cece.



The family would like to extend a sincere and loving thanks to Steve and Nancy Turley and Steve Stanley for all the love that they have given to our Mother; also, to all the employees at Aspen Ridge Special Care Center for their love and attention given to Mildred and Cece.



Mildred was a lady of purple - as you are all aware of and the family would ask that you wear purple to the services. Mildred would love that!



A memorial service will take place Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow service.



In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to HopeWest, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or The Gideons Bible of Grand Junction, c/o Gideons Grand Mesa Camp, P. O. Box 755, Clifton, CO 81520.



Mildred would love that!A memorial service will take place Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary at 1:00 p.m. Reception to follow service.In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to HopeWest, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or The Gideons Bible of Grand Junction, c/o Gideons Grand Mesa Camp, P. O. Box 755, Clifton, CO 81520.

