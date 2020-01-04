Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred "Millie" Gentilin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred "Millie" Gentilin



November 22, 1937 - December 23, 2019



Millie Gentilin died December 23, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was surrounded by her family and close friends.



Millie was born November 22, 1937, to Robert and Mildred Bell in Princeton, New Jersey. She grew up in Princeton and met her future husband during high school. She and Arthur "Art" Gentilin were married April 19, 1958. They had two sons, Thomas and James.



Millie worked in telephone sales for Sears & Roebuck before becoming a loving mother and homemaker. She and Art moved to Grand Junction in the mid-90s, where Millie enjoyed being part of the Red Hat Society women's group. She and Art were members of the Elk's Lodge and later became members of the Moose Lodge. They were also longtime members of the First United Methodist Church. Millie was a cat lover; she loved to laugh and enjoyed dancing and singing karaoke.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Art, and son, James. She is survived by son, Thomas (Kellie Clark) and her grandchildren by son, James - Angelina, Joey and Anthony.



A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church Saturday, January 18, at 1:00 p.m.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 4, 2020

