Millis Dwane Branscum



June 4, 1930 - March 8, 2020



Millis Dwane Branscum died on March 8, 2020. He was born in Oklahoma on June 4, 1930, to Rosetta Mae and Herbert Branscum, who called him Dwane. He grew up in Yampa, Colorado, and showed an early aptitude as a mechanic. Autos were his lifelong passion. He started driving at ten and fixing cars at 11. He stopped tinkering only after he suffered a stroke, his second, in December 2019.



Dwane was 19 when he married his first wife, Robbie. He had a brief, honorable stint in the Air Force. He also worked on a railroad and in a chemical plant, cut grapes with his family in California, repaired home appliances professionally, and drove a commercial truck. At 42, Dwane married his second wife, Juanita, and started a new family.



A restless man, he ping-ponged between California and Colorado over the years but spent the latter part of his life in Grand Junction. "Don't borrow worry, borrow money," he sometimes said. Dwane claimed he came up with the original idea for the pet rock. When a stranger he met in a California bar asked to use the idea, Dwane said yes; the stranger became a millionaire.



On Memorial Day 2019, Dwane shared his home and his oxygen with a homeless man who was ill. He was afraid the man would die without it. Dwane often opened his home to strangers and delighted in handing out dollar coins to people he met. He loved his family even if he did not always know how to show it. Until his death Dwane remained in love with his third ex-wife, Joyce.



In addition to Joyce, Dwane is survived by many who cared about him. They include his Colorado-born nieces, Cathy and Candace; brother, Frankie, and sister, Bonnie Sue; daughters, Deborah, Anna, and Renae; grandchildren, Bianca, Gilbert, and Disa; great-grandchildren, Richard and Riley, and housemates, Mark and Teresa. His older brother, John Hulen, preceded him in death.



Many people in Grand Junction were fond of Millis, as they knew him, and he was fond of them. They include his neighbors; his friend, Chuck; two favorite USPS employees, Stephanie and Tina; Brittany, Hannah, and Jeff Chandler at State Farm; Deseray and others at the North Avenue Wells Fargo; Angela and others at the Catholic Outreach Soup Kitchen; the women at The Nickel who helped him place ads; employees at Walmart on North Avenue; staff at AutoZone, and a kind woman at Bookcliff Gas & Groceries.



His family thanks Candace and Cathy; his housemates and those above; staff at the VA Hospital and Saint Mary's; staff at La Villa Grande, including Lily, Joe, the social workers, and kitchen workers; HopeWest Hospice staff, especially Judy, Klover, and Windi, and everyone else who helped Millis Dwane Branscum over the years. You made a difference in his life and in his death; we appreciate it.



For information about his future memorial service, please email millis.memorial@gmail.com or leave a message at 510-282-6120 with contact details.



