Milton Roland Coop

June 14, 1938 - May 4, 2020

Milton R. Coop Sr. was born on June 14, 1938, at Horse Cave, Kentucky. As a child, his family moved to Southern Indiana where he grew up loving basketball, which he was active in during his high school years at his little high school in Ninveh, Indiana. He spoke often of fond memories of his graduation class of 1956 and it's 16 graduates.

Milt was preceded in death by his parents, Melburn and Lucille; sister, Geraldine, and infant brother, Earl. He is survived by his loving wife, Doris Sue (Wesley) Coop; children, Vickie, Milton Jr., David, Stephen, and Mary. The family moved from Indiana to Grand Junction, CO in 1975.

Milt was a US Army Veteran, serving in the 4th Infantry Division. He had great respect for all the medical personnel at the Grand Junction VA Hospital.

Milt loved hunting and fishing and playing his guitars and singing in the choir at Church. He loved each of his children, grandchildren, and daughters-in-law.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 10, 2020.
