Obituary

Minnie Steffan



June 8, 1933 - December 21, 2019



Minnie Steffan, 86, of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away on December 21, 2019. Minnie was born near Ballantine, Montana on June 8, 1933. She was the youngest of nine children born to Jake and Lena Hill. Her dad was a farmer and she remembered working in the fields on their farm thinning, weeding and harvesting beets. After graduating from Huntley Project High School, Minnie moved to Billings where she found a job at the Billings Hardware. It was there that she met Jim Steffan. The two dated, fell in love, and married on February 19, 1955. In no time they were a family of five with two daughters and a son.



Minnie was a stay-at home mom until the children were raised. She then worked various jobs in addition to her household chores. She also worked as a volunteer at the Grand Junction VA Hospital for 21 years in the library. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, and traveling back home to Montana to visit family.



Minnie is survived by her husband Jim; her children, Lori (Bill) O'Hara, Kathy (Ken) Karp, and Eddy (Jill) Steffan; nine grand children and thirteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Rosie Freeck. Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Vic, John, Jake, and Adam and her sisters, Lydia, Hannah, and Clara.



Minnie was a devoted wife, mom, grandma and great grandma. She and Jim were always busy attending soccer games, concerts, dance recitals, softball games and many other activities. After they retired, they enjoyed traveling and had a wonderful time together.



We will always cherish our wonderful mom, her gentle ways, and her beautiful smile.



Her memorial service will be held Sunday, December 29th at the First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road in Grand Junction at 4:00 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hope West Hospice, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.

