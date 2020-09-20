Miriam ChenowethAugust 20, 1923 - September 13, 2020Miriam Chenoweth passed away peacefully in the presence of her family at the HopeWest Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado on Sunday, September 13, 2020.She was born on August 20, 1923. She graduated from Carl Schurz High School in 1940, and began her studies at DePaul University at age 17. Upon turning 18, she enrolled in nurse's training at St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital School of Nursing and attended night school at DePaul to fulfill her graduation requirements. She graduated from nursing school in 1944, and readily joined the United States Army Nurse Corps in 1945, where she was stationed at Camp McCoy, Wisconsin. She graduated from DePaul with her bachelor's degree in Nursing Education in 1949.Miriam's first field assignments were working in Sitka and Bethel, Alaska. During a vacation from Bethel, the hospital burnt down, and she was reassigned to Shiprock, New Mexico. In the summer of 1954, while working as the head nurse at the Indian Service Hospital in Shiprock, New Mexico, she met a young uranium geologist from Kansas named Bill Chenoweth. They were married on January 6, 1955, at Christ the King Mission in Shiprock. At this point she retired from nursing and found her second calling as a wife and mother.Bill's work with the Atomic Energy Commission took them to Farmington, New Mexico; Flagstaff, Arizona; Grants, New Mexico and finally to Grand Junction, where they settled in 1964. Along the way four children were born and Miriam was a devoted mom. She may have worried about her children a bit too much but they always felt safe and loved. Home was a happy place filled with pets, flowers and good food. She loved to cook and was still cooking dinner until two years ago. She was always eager to find new recipes. Family dinners were always a delicious, boisterous and joyful event with plenty of leftovers.When Bill passed away in July, 2018 she moved into The Fountains Assisted Living Facility in Grand Junction where she was still making new friends, but she missed having her own kitchen. She also loved to sew and was a very skilled seamstress, sewing everything from draperies, dresses, cycling jerseys to sleeping bags for the homeless. She will always be remembered for her kind heart, quick wit, love of shopping and her sense of fashion.She was a woman of strong faith who left this world at peace and on her own terms. She lived her life holding true to faith, with unwavering respect for human dignity for all human beings. Miriam was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary parish.She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and brother, and sister-in-law, of Downers Grove, Illinois. Miriam is survived by daughter, Mary (Steve) Donivan of Grand Junction; sons, Martin (Chris) of Grand Junction; Peter (Kingsley Luey) of San Francisco, California, and Paul (Satomi) of Atlanta, Georgia. Her grandchildren, Nick Costello of Basalt, Colorado; Andrew Chenoweth of Grand Junction, and Stephen Donivan of Lampasas, Texas also survive.Due to COVID-19, no public services are planned. She was interred next to her husband at the IHM columbarium after a private family service.The family would like to thank Terri from Nightingale's Home Care and the entire staff at both The Fountains and HopeWest for their incredible kindness and compassion. Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506.