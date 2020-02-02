Mirl William Wythe
September 8, 1948 - January 19, 2020
Mirl William Wythe, 71, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, after miraculously overcoming stage four melanoma late last year. His Parkinsonism and fast-moving dementia, coupled with bronchitis, sent his health into a downward spiral that he could not overcome.
Born September 8, 1948, in Parsons, Kansas, he was the son of the late Joseph Henry Wythe and Shirley Jane Ruble. He attended St. Gregory's Catholic High School in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and University of Hawaii and University of Maryland, receiving his Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. He received his Master's Degree in Transpersonal Communication from The Institute for Transpersonal Psychology. He had varied employment as a counselor, gemologist, salesman, and college admissions counselor.
His passions were writing novels, screenplays, and songs. He authored four books. He loved playing guitar and self-taught piano. He loved exploring the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, biking, and motorcycling in beautiful Colorado. He also lived in many unique places, including Hawaii, Italy, and Mexico.
Mirl is survived by his wife, Diana Wythe, and daughter, Lauryn Gangle-Wythe. He is also survived by brother, Joe (Wayne) Wythe, and sisters, CreeAnn Henderson (Chuck), Shirlee Locker, and Sue Locker (Gus). He was preceded in death by his parents, and beloved younger brother, Richard.
A formal celebration of life is being planned for the late spring/early summer in Western Colorado.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020