Moreau "Mike" Kates



November 9, 1931 - November 1, 2019



Moreau "Mike" Kates passed at HopeWest in Grand Junction, Colorado on November 1, 2019.



Mike was born November 9, 1931 in NYC. He attended Evander Childs High School in the Bronx. He married H. Patricia Ott in June, 1950. He served in the U.S. Army 1952-1954 stationed at Ft. Benning, GA, and taught communication equipment.



After being discharged, the family returned to NYC where Mike worked for Bigelow-Sanford Carpets and became production manager. He attended NYU at night and received a degree in business. He was a member of the NY Athletic Club. His daughter, Cathy, has fond recollections of the times they spent horseback riding, fishing, swimming, and water skiing at their summer home in CT, snow skiing and practicing archery and riflery. She recalls shooting him with a target arrow by accident and he did not even get angry. He was always fun to be with.



Mike volunteered with the San Diego Sheriff's Department for ten years. After moving to Grand Junction in 2005 he volunteered with Mesa County Sheriff's Department for eight years, and volunteered at CBI for one year. He received awards while employed at Lockheed Martin for teamwork, and received NOVA award in 1995.



Mike was a member of Knights of Columbus 2005-2007 in San Diego, transferring to Immaculate Heart of Mary council in 2007 until present. He was treasurer in the council for nine years. He received numerous awards, including Knights of the year in 2004 and 2007, and Service award in 2014.



Mike will be dearly missed by his daughter and all who his life touched.



The Vigil service by Knights of Columbus will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary on Thursday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m. The memorial service will be held Friday, November 15 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at the Veteran's Cemetery November 18 at Riverside Parkway at 1:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to Journey's End Ranch Animal Sanctuary or Roice-Hurst Animal Shelter.



