Muriel T. Land



May 19, 1922 - December 20, 2019



Muriel Land, formerly of Grand Junction, died on December 20, 2019, at Albuquerque, NM. She was 97 years old.



She was born to Archibald Maxim and Theda Kate Bunyan at Margate, England on May 19, 1922. She married Earl F. Land on March 22, 1945 at Chelmsford, Essex, England. He preceded her in death.



She is survived by her children, Beverly Schnapp of Grand Junction, CO; Jerry (Ed White) of Albuquerque, NM; Maggie Land of Bainbridge Island, WA, and Steve (Mary) Land of Pueblo, CO. She is also survived by ten grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and brother, John Maxim of Rush Green, Romford, Essex England.



Her interests were music, flowers, gardening, playing bridge with friends and travel. To her family and friends, Thank you for touching my life with happiness and joy.



Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on May 2, 2020, at the Double Tree Hotel. She will be buried at the Veteran's Cemetery, Orchard Mesa, next to her husband, Earl.

