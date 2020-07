Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Myrna's life story with friends and family

Share Myrna's life story with friends and family

Myrna L. Sinner, 81, of Delta, died July 24, 2020, at her residence. She was a homemaker. Services 10 a.m., today, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, followed by interment at Mesa View Cemetery, all in Delta.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store