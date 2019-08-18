Guest Book View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Myron Charles Thompson



October 2, 1929 - August 10, 2019



Myron Charles Thompson went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was at his home he constructed in 1955 on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado. Myron was 89 years of age.



A funeral service honoring his life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019, at Victory Life Church in Fruita, Colorado, with Pastor Bob Cook presiding. Interment will follow at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery in Grand Junction. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 - 11:00 a.m. at Victory Life Church, just prior to the funeral service.



Myron is survived by brother, Ira of Arkansas City, Kansas; brother, Maynard (Arby) of Metolius, Oregon; wife, Betty Thompson, of Grand Junction; sons, James M. Thompson of Grand Junction; Michael D. Thompson (Kelly Bergin) of Boca Raton, Florida, and Brian O. Thompson, of Greeley, Colorado. Myron is further survived by grandchildren, Jennifer R. Jones, Benjamin R. Wagner, J. Damon Thompson, Brandon M. Thompson, Amber M. Thompson, Wendy M. Wolf, Michelle L. Thompson, and Scott R. Thompson; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Delford, and sister, Elnague.



Myron was born on October 2, 1929, in Grand Junction, CO, to Leroy "Roy" and Birdie. Early in his career in western Colorado, Myron worked with uranium in the nuclear weapons development industry. He later worked over 30 years as a warehouseman with School District 51 and City Market, where he retired in 1993.



Myron was a wonderful husband and father. He married Betty L. Schrum on February 19, 1948, in Delta, CO. They were blessed with 71 years of love and marriage. Friends loved Myron. Many were attracted to his patient approach with life and the comfort of the warm reception he gave.



Myron liked spending time in the outdoors, mostly in western Colorado. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping, riding trail motorcycles, and taking trips in the RV. He enjoyed the outdoors most when sharing with his family, spreading the skills he had learned with those he loved. He also enjoyed doing his own automotive and small engine repair. Most loved by Myron was sharing his love for God. Myron was a member of the Victory Life Church most of his life. His dedication began in 1962 at the Grand Junction First Assembly of God Church when Myron accepted Christ as his personal savior. Myron was a Sunday school teacher, usher, greeter, and deacon of the board.



The family would like to thank Nuclear Care Partners for their commitment, integrity, and excellence in service and HopeWest Hospice for Myron's care.



Memorial contributions preferred to Victory Life Church, 2066 U.S. Highway 6 & 50, Fruita, 81521, or to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction, 81506.



