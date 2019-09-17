Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nadine Peggy Lippoth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nadine "Peggy" Lippoth



August 24, 1932 - September 12, 2019



Nadine "Peggy" Lippoth died September 12, 2019. She was 87 years old.



Peggy was born and lived her entire life in Grand Junction. Her parents were Leo and Emma Oberto, Leo being for many years manager and part owner of the Grand Junction Machine Company. Peggy attended Lincoln Park grade school and graduated from Grand Junction High School. She went on to study at Mesa College majoring in business and in 1952 started work for Home Loan and Investment Company, initially in the loan department and later in the insurance section.



The uranium boom was in full swing and one of the many new faces in Grand Junction was a young geologist named Edward Lippoth. Peggy and Ed married in June of 1956 with Ed continuing in the uranium business until 1962. At that time they decided to start their own company which fabricated mine ventilation tubing for uranium and coal mines. Peggy took care of the company books and raised their two sons. After a rocky start the business prospered and they went on to operate three companies: Grand Junction Machine and Plastics, Vent-Air and Canvas Products Company.



In 1972 Peggy was appointed to fill a vacancy on the District 51 School Board and in 1973 she was elected to a full six year term on the board. During her tenure she served as vice president and then president during challenging times for the school district. After her term ended Peggy went on to become president of the Mesa College Foundation and chairman of the School District 51 Accountability Committee, helping to pass a bond issue for construction of new schools needed due to the population increase associated with oil shale development.



Ed and Peggy sold their businesses in 1985 and shortly thereafter retired. They spent time traveling and Peggy continued to serve on community boards. She enjoyed being a member of the Antiquarian Club and the Women's Auxiliary of the AIME.



Peggy is survived by her sons, David Lippoth of Grand Junction and Richard Lippoth of Reno, Nevada, also grandson, Ben Lippoth, who lives in Denver.



No Services are planned.

