Nancy Ann McCarroll Kinsey
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Ann McCarroll Kinsey

January 26, 1950 - June 19, 2020

Nancy Ann McCarroll, 70, died June 19, 2020, at her home in Grand Junction, Colorado, under the care of her husband and HopeWest Hospice.

She was a long-time health care administrator in Denver and Grand Junction. She was an advocate for persons with disabilities and in her retirement Nancy and her therapy dog visited clients at the Grand Junction Regional Center and a variety of hospice locations. Always busy, she was a nationally-ranked Scrabble player and enjoyed painting, knitting, gardening, and traveling.

Nancy was born January 26, 1950, in Stephenville, Texas, to Charles W. McCarroll, Jr. and Annie Laurie Howard McCarroll. She was preceded in death by daughter, Juliet Myers Heniford. Nancy is survived by her husband of 30 years, Gene Kinsey, and daughter, Heidy Myers of Denver. She is also survived by brothers, Charles H. McCarroll (Karen) of Bryan, Texas, and John McCarroll (Charlotte) of Georgetown, Texas; step-sister, Pam Turner, also of Georgetown; her mother-in-law, Betty Corey; sister-in-law, Kathy Kinsey; nieces and nephews, and her many friends in Grand Junction.

Nancy was a 1968 graduate of Stephenville High School. She completed an undergraduate degree at the University of Montana. Nancy earned a Masters in Hospital Administration from the University of Colorado and did graduate work at Chapel Hill, NC. She worked for several PPO's in Denver, St. Mary's in Grand Junction, and the Mesa County Physicians IPA.

Services will be held Monday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 790 26 1/2 Road, Grand Junction.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that support be given to HopeWest Hospice, or the Spina Bifida Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved